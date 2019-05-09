Plans for the future of Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre have taken a step forward

Plans have now been submitted to transform the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop including a new food store.

The planning application to Bassetlaw District Council is for a partial redevelopment of the existing shopping centre and 14-22 Bridge Place to provide a new retail unit (A1), reconfiguration of car park area with 250 spaces, new access and associated servicing and landscaping.

The Priory Shopping Centre is working with the council to invest in the centre, attract new shops and improve car parking and vehicular access for shoppers.

At the heart of the proposal is a new foodstore to replace the vacant M&S.

During public consultations suggestions for improvements were made including new public toilets and suggestions of other brands that shoppers would like to see in Worksop.

The plans were very much supported by the community who are keen to see improvements to the town centre made.

Many attendees to the consultation noted that more shops were needed in Worksop and understood that the improvements would attract new tenants.

Concerns were raised in regard to impacts on businesses as a result of having to relocate in the centre or the potential fall in footfall during the works.

Attendees suggested including new public toilets as part of the project as well as decreasing the cost of parking or making it free.

The proposed development is located within the existing shopping centre and town centre with excellent pedestrian and vehicle links. It will provide a brand new food store offering to the people of Worksop, expanding the range of shopping options within the development whilst helping to reinvigorate the centre, securing the long term future of the Priory Shopping Centre.

Through consultation, there were concerns raised regarding the number of toilets that were included in the plans.

Some attendees also had concerns around business rates and the cost of car parking on site.

Out of all those who provided feedback, 87 per cent either agreed of strongly agreed with the proposal to make improvements to the Priory Shopping Centre, with no attendee disagreeing with the proposal.