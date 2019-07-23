Plans for a Selective Licensing scheme for privately rented housing in areas of Worksop being considered

Tenants, residents, landlords and letting agents will be consulted over proposals to introduce Selective Licensing for privately rented housing in the designated areas of Worksop.

Selective Licensing is a local authority managed scheme that requires private rented properties to be licensed prior to letting.

The aim of the scheme is to apply a minimum standard to all private rented properties and ensure that all tenants are able to enjoy a safe, comfortable and well-managed home.

Landlords who fail to meet the conditions, or who rent properties without applying for a license, would be committing a criminal offence, which could result in legal action being taken against them. As part of the proposed scheme, those applying for a licence will be required to provide information that they are ‘fit and proper persons’ and that they have satisfactory management arrangements in place for their property, including dealing with anti-social behaviour.

The areas being considered by Bassetlaw District Council are Worksop South East, Worksop Central and Worksop Sandy Lane.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are consulting on proposals to introduce a Selective Licensing scheme across an area of Worksop and are keen to hear from tenants, agents, landlords and residents about their views. Selective Licensing has the potential to raise standards in the private rented sector and help ensure that properties for rent are safe and well managed.”

The list of streets in the proposed Selective Licensing Scheme are can be viewed online via www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/housing-services/selective-licensing/selective-licensing-street-list.

The consultation runs until midnight on Thursday, October 10. The full proposal, an explanatory document and the consultation survey is available online via www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/housing-services/selective-licensing/selective-licensing-consultation-proposal.

Alternatively, paper copies of the survey are available from reception at the Council Offices, Queen’s Buildings, Potter Street, Worksop.

The council will be holding three drop in events at Worksop Town Hall to discuss the proposals with residents. These will take place on August 1, from 9am to 11am, September 5, from 2pm to 4pm and October 10, from 5pm to 7pm.