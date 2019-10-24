Nottinghamshire students warned to get their TV licences

New figures show more than 500 young people aged 18 to 25 have been interviewed by TV Licensing officers for watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a valid licence in the last year across Nottinghamshire.

There are more than 64,000 students in Nottingham, and with 84 per cent of UK undergraduates aged 24 and under.

TV Licensing is reminding them that they risk facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer without a valid TV licence; this includes any device, not just a TV set.

Despite the explosion in popularity of smartphones and tablets, a television is still the most used device for students watching live or recorded TV, with nearly two-thirds of students taking a TV to university.

However, for those watching BBC iPlayer, most are using a laptop or a smartphone.

The law on TV Licensing still applies to students living away from home in halls or shared accommodation.

Students need to be covered by a TV licence to watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on TV, or live on an online TV service, or to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer.

This applies to any device, such as a TV or smart TV, laptop, desktop computer, tablet, mobile phone, games console, or digital box

A standard TV licence costs £154.50 and there are many payment options available and if it is not needed for a whole year, refunds could be available.

Students can check if they need a licence here or by calling 0300 7906113.