Nottinghamshire folk can take on virtual 5k to help children's hospice

As people in Nottinghamshire are being asked to stay at home, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is offering a fun way to keep fit and take on a challenge without leaving the house.

The charity is encouraging supporters to do its virtual 5k their own way, whether that’s doing star jumps in the kitchen, running, skipping, hopping or dancing the distance.

Everyone who takes part in the challenge, which runs until the end of April, will receive a medal. Entry is £20.

Nancy Lillington, Rainbows’ events manager, said: “We recognise that this is a tough time for everyone and more people are confined to their homes.

“So we want our supporters to get involved and help spread the smiles as they complete the miles.

“Whether this is done in one go or over multiple days is completely up to each individual but the great thing is, it can all be done in the house or garden on your own or with your family.”

“The medals have kindly been donated to us so 100 per cent of entry fees will go towards the vital work we do here at the hospice, supporting children and young people with a life-limiting condition and their families.

“Currently we are still providing a vital service at Rainbows by continuing our end of life care and family support services so we need your support more than ever.

“We’d love it, if people would also raise money while taking part in the challenge too.”For more information visit rainbows.co.uk/virtualrun or contact Nancy on 01509 638068 or email nancy.lillington@rainbows.co.uk.