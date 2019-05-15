Nottingham accent voted 34th sexiest in UK

A new survey of 1.5 million people in the UK has revealed how sexy the Nottingham way of speaking is compared to other accents across the country.

The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, ranked the top 50 sexiest accents in the UK.

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure is from Nottinghamshire

Of the Nottingham accent, the travel company wrote: “Ay up miduck! The Nottingham accent is fast-paced with slang words that have European influences."

The number one sexiest accent according the the survey is Essex, followed by Northern Irish and Glaswegian.

Unfortunately, Brummie, Gloucestershire and Hull City didn't fare so well, coming in at numbers 50, 49 and 48 respectively.

During medieval times, Nottingham was a major trading centre, attracting merchants from France and Denmark.

Their communities grew around these businesses, meaning some of their language was adopted into the local dialect.

For example 'Jitty' – meaning an alleyway or cut-through between houses. From the colloquial French 'jetez' – a small step or short cut.

With Notts sayings like "Ay-up duck", "dotti sodd" and 'kaylied', we're not quite sure how we didn't make it to the top spot.

Here's the top ten sexiest accents in the UK:

10. Cockney

9. Yorkshire

8. South Welsh Valleys

7. Geordie

6. Scouse

5. Mancunian

4. Queen’s English

3. Glaswegian

2. Northern Irish

1. Essex