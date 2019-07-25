New Starbucks and KFC officially opened near Worksop

A Starbucks and KFC have now officially opened at Symmetry Park in Blyth.

Located at junction 34 of the A1I(M), Symmetry Park is a new £70million scheme being delivered by Tritax Big Box REIT’s logistics developer, db symmetry.

The company has committed to deliver up to 721,000 sq ft of logistics space on the 54-acre site.

The Bassetlaw District Council Chairman and other guests from the council attended Symmetry Park to officially launch the opening of Starbucks and KFC.

The new amenities form part of the major development at Symmetry Park where a 150,000 sq ft distribution unit is now available for occupation.

Council chairman, Coun Deborah Merryweather and ward member Coun Jack Bowker were joined by cabinet member for regeneration Coun Jo White and head of regeneration Beverley Alderton-Sambrook to commemorate the occasion alongside representatives from both db symmetry and Eurogarages which operates both KFC and Starbucks.

Freddie Oakey at db symmetry said: “Bringing national roadside operators to Symmetry Park further enhances the offer here at Symmetry Park and, now operational, will undoubtedly strengthen our bid to attract major logistics operators to the site.”

Coun Deborah Merryweather said: “This is a fantastic new amenity and is already drawing visitors from the surrounding area.

"It is a great addition to the existing Blyth services at Junction 34 providing a range of facilities for the local community and commuters alike.

"It is particularly pleasing to see that nearly 60 new jobs have been created from this new facility alone with flexible working options to suit working mothers and students.”

Coun Jo White said: “Combined with the completion of the distribution unit by db symmetry, this new amenity will only serve to encourage further inward investment for Bassetlaw and North Nottinghamshire and create more jobs for our communities.

"This sits perfectly within our four-year economic strategy to release more land for employment use and delivering the right infrastructure to support this is critical.”

Beverley Alderton-Sambrook said: “We have been delighted to work with such a high-calibre developer as db symmetry to deliver this scheme as a collaborative partner throughout.

"The area is experiencing considerable transformation including major new housing delivery in Harworth helping to provide a doorstep talent pool for employment.”

The new 150,000 sq ft logistics unit now available for occupation on site has been designed with great flexibility, allowing for extension up to 250,000 sq ft.

The completion of full site infrastructure works also now enables db symmetry to quickly react to market requirements within that size bracket but also be poised to quickly deliver additional bespoke manufacturing/distribution space up to a 550,000 sq. ft.