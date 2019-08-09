New housing benefit applicants in Bassetlaw are waiting almost three weeks for their claims to be processed – beyond the legally advised response time

People making new housing benefit applicants in Bassetlaw are having to wait almost three weeks for their claims to be processed which is beyond the legally advised response time.

Between January and March 2019, new claimants waited 19 days on average for their application to be completed, Department for Work and Pensions data shows.

That's the same as the average across Britain of 19 days including weekends.

Coun Kevin Dukes, cabinet member for Corporate Services, said: “The council’s Benefits Team works very hard to ensure that all housing benefit claims are processed as quickly as possible to avoid rent arrears and the threat of eviction.

"Since May 2019 we have completed all applications with the 14-day recommended time-frame, which is better than the national average.”

“The timeframe that is measured and provided to the DWP starts on the date the claim is made and includes the time it takes claimants to provide the documentary evidence needed to support a successful claim.

“Claimants are legally allowed up to one month to provide this evidence.

"As such we are also reliant on claimants to return this evidence as quickly as possible to meet the legally advised response time. Once the claim has been processed, all successful claims are backdated.”

This waiting time can be worrying for applicants, and the charity Turn2Us, which helps people with financial hardship gain access to welfare benefits, said they can be threatened with eviction and face homelessness as a result.

Legal guidance states councils should respond to the claim within two weeks.

According to the figures, the local authority processed 178 new cases during the three month period.

Including existing recipients, there were 3,402 housing benefit claimants in Bassetlaw in that time.

During the same three months in 2018, applicants had to wait longer, with an average delay of 44 days.

Debby Mulling, Head of Engagement at Turn2us, said: "The longer people are made to wait for their Housing Benefit, the more likely they are to fall into rental arrears, face eviction and end up homeless.

"It is vital that in a time of high rents, low affordability and precarious housing arrangements all benefits are paid swiftly.

"Official measures clearly state that claims for Housing Benefit should be processed within 14 days. The Government needs to provide adequate support to councils so they can achieve this target."

Residents are eligible for housing benefit if they rent, their savings are below £16,000, and they are on low income or other benefits.

The amount applicants receive differs depending on whether they rent from the council, or privately, their salary and whether they have any spare rooms.

Bassetlaw was quicker at dealing with current claimants, who had changed their living circumstances, than those applying for the first time.

Those applications took on average just three days to complete.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "Housing Benefit is administered by local authorities and the speed of processing has remained stable for a number of years. We work directly with each local authority to monitor performance."

The Government has rolled out Universal Credit in Bassetlaw, which aims to replace benefits such as housing benefit, Jobseeker's Allowance and child tax credits. These figures include only people who were receiving the old housing benefit payments.