Natterjacks to bring song of hope to Bluebell Wood's masquerade ball

Indie folk trio The Natterjacks will be performing live at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s ’s annual masquerade ball this month.

And the centrepiece of their set will be their own song There’s A Way a heartwarming story of hope.

Nick Evans, the Chesterfield-based band’s guitarist, said: “The lyrics, penned by our lead singer Freddie Bingham, are all about overcoming the difficult things in life with a positive attitude.

“Which I’m sure is the same spirit that exists at Bluebell Wood.

“We feel really proud to be performing for a such an important place, which every day gives families and children respite, comfort and care.”

READ THIS: Brave Gillian to share memories of Tom and his 'beautiful smile' at Bluebell Wood event.

Beth Cole, events organiser at Bluebell Wood commented: “Our masquerade ball is one of the biggest and most glamorous events on our calendar.

“It’s a night that puts the fun into fundraising and we know local band The Natterjacks will giving their heart and soul and getting everyone on the dance floor.”

Tickets for the ball are £65 on 01909 515365 or eventsteam@buebellwood.org.