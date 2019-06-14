Morrisons is launching a super-sized surf and turf this weekend to treat the nation’s dads this Father’s Day.

The giant ‘surf and turf’ deal includes a 32oz tomahawk steak and two black tiger prawns for just £20.

Morrisons launches giant 'surf and turf' with 32oz steak for Father's Day

The British tomahawk Steak weighs the equivalent of nearly four average rump steaks. Served on the bone, the steak is hand prepared by butchers at its own food making sites, where the meat is matured for 21 days to maximise richness and flavour.

The supermarket giant is introducing the deal following the success of the Father’s Day Tomahawk in 2018 which saw the supermarket sell over 10,000 steaks over one weekend.

However, meat lovers will need to be quick as the deal will only run until June 16.

Jodie Bolland, senior meat buyer at Morrisons says: “The giant surf and turf is our meatiest challenge yet for dads on Father's Day. We hope they enjoy it this weekend – whether they’re attempting it solo or enjoying it as a family meal.”

The giant surf and turf will be available in the majority of Morrisons supermarkets while stocks last.

For more information visit: www.morrisons.com

