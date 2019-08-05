Morrisons in Worksop and Retford join the Red Box Project to support Nottinghamshire Women's Aid

Customers of Morrisons in Worksop and Retford are helping support the Red Box Project which donates much needed hygiene products to Nottinghamshire Women's Aid.

Victoria Brooks who works at Morrisons in Worksop and Retford said: "I work over two stores in Retford and Worksop.

"The Retford Oaks store asked me to partner up with them in the Red Box Project which I jumped at the opportunity to do and this is now running at that store.

"I, by chance bumped into a colleague from the Farr Centre in Worksop and instantly thought about helping them with various hygiene products, by way of this bin.

"Our customers from both Retford and Worksop are truly the most generous people I know and I can’t thank them enough.

"Nicola from the Farr Centre had coffee with me the other week and we’ve established a stronger link between the two establishments so I’ll be working much closer with the Farr Centre from now on, by not only supplying the customer donations but also donations for their events and hopefully holding cooking classes and craft events too."

The Farr Centre is a women’s only resource centre that aims to provide a safe and welcoming space where women can empower themselves, make new friends and learn new skills.

The centre provides help and signposting with any issues that may be affecting women, from drug and alcohol issues, welfare rights and legal advice, lack of confidence and self esteem, help with budgeting and other lifeskills such as basic IT skills, CV writing and making healthy lifestyle choices.

The centre also has activities to try out such as yoga, jewellery making, relaxation, book folding, relaxation, crafts and beauty on a budget.Nicola Wheatley from the Farr Centre in Worksop, said: "At Nottinghamshire Women's Aid, we frequently see women putting their families first to ensure their children are happy and healthy, this means they often go without basic self-care items.

"Period poverty is something we see effecting women and girls in the area and we believe no one should have to do without appropriate sanitary protection, or improvise or 'make do' during their period.

"The Red Bin initiative helps us in supporting both our service users and women and girls in the wider community, this includes vulnerable women experiencing homelessness.

"Sanitary towels, tampons, deodorants and essential toiletries for washing are the most wanted items; we appreciate the smallest contribution and are grateful to Morrison's and Victoria Brooks their help."

The Farr Centre is in Chapel Walk, Westgate, Worksop and is open Monday, 9am to 4.30pm, Tuesday, 9am to 7pm and Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm. There is also a drop in service for domestic abuse support on Tuesday, 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, 10am to noon.