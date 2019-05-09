More cash to help Nottinghamshire's 'abused and neglected' children

A project to help children of domestic abuse has received a major funding boost.

Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Services (NIDAS) has been awarded £116,316 from BBC's Children in Need.

The funding will be used to pay for a project over the next three years, which is aimed at children aged five to 12 who have experienced domestic abuse.

Children will be given one to one sessions with professionals on a range of issues, such as anger management and how to stay safe.

A spokesman for NIDAS said: "Children tell us they love the sessions as they get to do fun activities which make them feel better, much more happier about things and supported in a safe environment to talk about whatever they want to talk about.

"One child told us: 'I don’t feel pressured to talk about the things I don’t want to. My favourite activities were the worry doll and dream catcher as it helps me with my bad dreams.'

"Statistics tell us that one in five children have been exposed to domestic abuse, and over half of these have been directly abused or neglected by their parent or guardian.

"They are more likely to display behavioural and emotional difficulties compared to their peers from non-abusive homes. NIDAS offer a range of age appropriate support services through direct one to one sessions."

A parent who had used NIDAS' service said: “Since accessing NIDAS, Oska has started to respect boundaries more and is a lot calmer at home.

"He struggles less with difficult situations and uses the different techniques he’s learned in sessions to help him when he’s feeling tense.

"Oska used to struggle going to optician appointments, and would often take a long time to go through the appointment process.

"However, he now completes assessments on the first try and concentrates on what the consultant is saying. I have noticed a massive positive change in his behaviour and confidence, and I really appreciate the support he has received as it benefits us all.”

NIDAS are set to hold a morning meeting for professionals and agencies in Nottinghamshire to find out more about the services the offer.

Attendees will also get hands on by taking part in an activity that NIDAS do with children.

The breakfast meeting will be held on Wednesday May 22 at 7.30am.

For more information, call 01623 683 250 or email hello@nidas.org.uk.

NIDAS accept referrals directly from families, professionals or agencies via our main office number 01623 683 250 or email referrals@nidas.org.uk.

If you need help in a crisis, please contact:

Domestic violence free 24 hour helpline (Nottinghamshire County) 0808 800 0340

Victim support free 24 hour helpline 0845 3030900