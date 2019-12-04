Mister Maker backing Star Awards for brave children with cancer

CBeebies star Mister Maker is again supporting an awards scheme that recognises the courage of children and young people diagnosed with cancer.

Around 110 children are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands every year.

Nominations for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards, supported by TK Maxx, are now open and families across Nottinghamshire being called on to nominate young cancer patients and survivors in the run up to Christmas.

The Star Awards are open to under-18s who have been diagnosed with and treated for cancer in the last five years.

There is no judging panel for the awards, because Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed famous faces like Mister Maker, Dame Emma Thompson and This Morning’s Dr Ranj.

Their siblings also receive a certificate.

Phil Gallagher, who plays Mister Maker, said: “The strength these young people show when faced with a cancer diagnosis is remarkable, and that’s why I’m supporting the Star Awards again this year.

“Their courage and resilience needs to be honoured, and the Star Awards are such a lovely way of doing that and showing them how special they are.”

Nicki Embleton, of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People in Nottinghamshire, said: “We know that a cancer diagnosis is devastating at any age, but that it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families.

“That’s why we’re calling on families across the East Midlands to nominate inspirational youngsters for an award.”

To nominate a child, click here.