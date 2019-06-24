Managing director of Retford business named Young Director of the Year

The managing director of a Retford based company J-Flex was named Young Director of the Year at the IoD East Midlands Director of the Year awards.

More than 150 guests attended the event, held at Winstanley House in Leicestershire, where 46 of the region’s most successful, established and emerging directors and business leaders were finalists in the awards.

Sam, 31, said: “I am incredibly humbled and honoured to pick up this accolade.

"While it's incredibly flattering to be singled out, winning awards simply isn't possible without the team of people who continue to make J-Flex a success.

"My thanks to our dedicated, talented and hard-working team, and thanks also to our shareholders who continue to invest and put their trust in us.”

Ron Lynch, IoD East Midlands Regional Director said: “In a fast-paced and challenging business world it is great to see the effectiveness and entrepreneurial qualities of directors in the East Midlands. We have so many great businesses being run by excellent directors.”

The award follows on from J-Flex being crowned Company of the Year at the North Notts Business Awards in March, and the second-generation family business will be hoping to make it three out of three when Sam goes forward to the IoD’s national finals in London on October 18.