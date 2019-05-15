Man 'jumped and beaten up' by gang of moped riders in Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for information after a 39-year-old man was assaulted in Hucknall by a group of men on mopeds.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 8.45pm on Saturday after a group of young men on mopeds reportedly assaulted the man on Linby Lane, Papplewick, before riding off into a wooded area nearby."

In a post on Facebook which has been shared more than 2,700 times, a friend of the man, Terri Marshall, wrote on Facebook: "My poor friend, walking to see me last night at 7pm across papplewick green. Got jumped and beat up. Any information on these low life’s please message me. Police and CID involved all evidence is being gathered. Please share, this could happen to anybody."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 802 of 11 May 2019.