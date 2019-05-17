Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Nottinghamshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a 21 year old man on suspicion of making threats to kill and criminal damage. He is currently being questioned in connection with incidents in Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, which happened on May 15 and 17. Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Nottinghamshire Martial arts helps Worksop man cope with his mental health WEATHER: 'Patchy rain' forecast across Nottinghamshire