Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance faces 'significant' loss of funding amid coronavirus pandemic

People in Nottinghamshire are being asked to dig into their pockets to help keep a vital emergency service airborne during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which needs to raise £4m a year to sustain its operations, is facing a loss of funding after temporarily closing its shops and halting box and cheque collections.

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer, said: “Our priority is to ensure that our life-saving service continues. It is an unavoidable fact that the effects of the pandemic will be felt in our fundraising efforts. We will lose a significant amount of funding because of the postponement or cancellation of events, talks and other work that is provided by our crew, staff and dedicated volunteers.

“To operate, we rely on donations from our supporters. It is only because of them that we are able to provide critical care in incredibly difficult circumstances. I know it’s a tough time for everyone but anyone who helps with a donation, helps to keep the helicopter flying.”

The crew has had a busy time this month during which they attended 15 serious incidents in just seven days.

One of the missions involved a BMX rider who sustained suspected internal injuries in a fall. Due to the remote nature of his location, he needed airlifting from the scene. The crew was later called to a patient who was choking and the team carried out life-saving interventions to stabilise them before transporting to hospital.

These pre-hospital interventions can mean the difference between life and death.

The crew works alongside ambulance service colleagues and NHS hospitals to monitor developments and ensure that patients continue to receive the best possible care.

Thousands of lives have been saved since the Lincs and Notts Ambulance service was launched 25 years ago.

A highly skilled team of paramedics and doctors work closely with experienced pilots who ensure that they are delivered to the scene of an emergency in the shortest time possible.

On average the crew is sent on three missions every day – a figure which is likely to increase to four or five per day when the service becomes operational 24/7 later this year.

If you are able to help by making a donation, visit the website www.ambucopter.org.uk/donate