Less same-sex marriages in Nottinghamshire than across the country overall

Fewer same-sex couples are choosing to get married in Nottinghamshire, bucking the trend across England.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows that there were 75 same-sex weddings in 2016, compared to 95 the previous year.

Same-sex marriage rates in Nottinghamshire are lower than the national average

That's a fall of 21 per cent since 2015, one of the only places to see a drop in England and Wales.

Across England, the number of same-sex ceremonies has risen by eight per cent over that period.

Stonewall, a charity which fights for LGTBQ people's rights, said there is a lot of work left to do to build a more equal society.

Same-sex marriages have been legal since March 2014, but 2015 was the first calendar year that they were recorded.

In Nottinghamshire, 24 marriages were between men and 51 between women in 2016.

A Stonewall spokesman said: "It’s important to remember that Northern Ireland is the only nation in the UK that doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage as a legal union.

"In addition, over 70 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships.

"Our work continues until we live in a world where all people are equal, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation."

When opposite-sex couples are included, there were 3,453 marriages in Nottinghamshire in 2016 – three per cent fewer than in 2015.

Of those, only two per cent were between same-sex couples.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, a charity which promotes non-religious values, said: "The rising number of same-sex marriages in England and Wales is undoubtedly a reflection of the progress made in recent years.

"But we still don't have equality for all – we urgently need legal recognition of same-sex marriages in Northern Ireland and humanist marriages in England and Wales so that more people can have the marriage they deserve and want."

Across England, there were 6,637 same-sex marriages in 2016, eight per cent more than in the previous year.

The data does not include same-sex civil partnerships which were converted into a marriage.

The Stonewall spokesman added: "It’s great to see the number of same-sex marriages increasing in England and Wales, but we know there’s so much left to do to create a safer environment for LGTBQ people."