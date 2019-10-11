Knife crime has reduced in Nottinghamshire after police operations

Knife crime has reduced by 8.7 per cent in Nottinghamshire in the last year.

The Nottingham City area, which includes Bulwell, has seen particular success in reducing knife crime, with a large decrease of 18.9 per cent in the last year.

The reduction follows a series of proactive policing operations, the reintroduction of schools and early intervention officers to secondary schools across the county and a bespoke new programme for all primary schools, as well as the continued focus by the dedicated knife crime team to enforce against knife crime.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “This is a fantastic result and is testament to the hard work that Nottinghamshire Police and our partners have been doing to turn the tide of knife crime.

“Nottinghamshire Police treats knife crime extremely seriously and has a track record of investing resources in tackling the issue.

“We have a dedicated knife crime team who have a high positive outcome rate from stop and search activity because of their intelligence-led approach.

“While figures show that our hard work appears to be paying off, it is important now that we continue this work and aim to reduce knife crime even further - and we are absolutely committed to doing that.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said: “Every victim of knife crime is one too many. We have a long way to go but we are moving in the right direction.”