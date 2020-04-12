Kind firm donates van-load of cleaning products to help Nottinghamshire police stay safe during coronavirus crisis

Nottinghamshire Police has thanked a company for donating a large amount of cleaning products to the force to help protect officers from coronavirus.

Derby-based Quadralene Ltd has provided 100 tubs of antibacterial wipes, 200 re-fill wipe packs, 60 hand sanitisers and a quantity of antibacterial sprays.

Quadralene Ltd dispatch operative Liam OSullivan and customer services advisor Julie Pollard with the van-load of products the firm has donated to Nottinghamshire Police.

These products will bolster existing supplies and be used to help keep offices and the inside of police vehicles clean and infection free, protecting officers from the virus and enabling them to continue to carry out their duties during these difficult times.

Nottinghamshire Police PC Dean Lewis approached Bob Newsome, managing director of Quadralene Ltd, to see if they could help as he had met him through charity work.

That resulted in the firm donating a van-load of products.

PC Lewis said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Bob.

“These supplies will help to keep officers safe on the frontline.”

Sergeant Tony Faulkner added: “We greatly appreciate this very kind gesture by Quadralene Ltd at an extremely difficult time.

“We’re all trying to keep ahead of this virus so this kind donation of antibacterial products will be added to our current supply and help to keep us going.

“I’d also like to thank Mr Newsome for his company’s contribution and PC Lewis who has been an absolute star and deserves huge credit for his actions.”

Mr Newsome, whose brother Chris served with the Nottinghamshire Force for 30 years, said: “We had no hesitation in assisting the force in keeping police staff healthy and safe while at work during this crisis.”