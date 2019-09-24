Improvements of more than £1 million earmarked for Retford

Improvements to the library, public transport, educational facilities and a new play area for almost £1.1 million have been earmarked for Retford.

The cash injection by Linden Homes Midlands through the Section 106 planning agreement, a developer’s obligation to give something back to the community, marks the launch of its new Treswell Gardens site, where the first homes are now available to reserve.

The money will be ploughed into a number of schemes over the coming months, and has been earmarked for almost £424,000 towards the extension of educational facilities at Carr Hill Primary School, highways improvements, installation of a five-piece play area, contribution to the library, public transport provision and bus stop improvements, nine affordable homes on the development and a generic £455,000 contribution to The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a local authority charges to raise funds to help fund the infrastructure, facilities and services.

As well as the numerous benefits to people living and working in Retford, there is also something for people looking to move to or within the area with the Linden Homes development at Tiln Lane offering 186 new homes.

The first of the three and four-bedroom properties, including a show home, are due to be completed by November, with Treswell Gardens already attracting huge interest and early reservations.

Linden Homes Midlands sales and marketing director Vanessa MacNee said: “We are delighted to be back in Nottinghamshire and extremely happy with the initial high level of interest.

"We strive not only to meet, but to exceed the demands of our customers; in terms of design and quality, but equally taking into account location, proximity to good schools and commuter links to offer the very best home and lifestyle package.”