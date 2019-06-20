HRH the Duke of Kent to unveil Nottinghamshire's new Great War memorial

HRH Duke of Kent will officially unveil the Great War Memorial to Nottinghamshire’s fallen on June 28.

The £395,000 memorial on the Victoria Embankment will feature the names of all 13,482 people from Nottinghamshire who lost their lives in the 1914 – 18 war, as well as civilian casualties, including nurses, two people killed in a Zeppelin air raid in September 1916 and the victims of the Chilwell shell filling factory explosion of July 1918.

Nottinghamshire's new Great War memorial

Families of those who died in the Great War will attend the unveiling and dedication service, together with Sir John Peace, Nottinghamshire’s Lord Lieutenant, councillor Kay Cutts MBE, Nottinghamshire County Council leader, David Mellen, Nottingham City Council leader , civic heads, the district and borough council leaders, the chief constable of Nottinghamshire police Craig Guildford,and chief fire officer John Buckley.

Councillor Cutts said: "“The unveiling of a memorial to the brave people of Nottinghamshire who lost their lives in the Great War is long overdue and I’m delighted that families from across the county will now have a permanent place to pay their respects to their loved ones,” Councillor Cutts said.

“I am hugely proud of Nottinghamshire’s Roll of Honour which details the 13,482 men and women, we owe each and every one of them a huge debt of gratitude.”

Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “Many people have asked about a dedicated roll of honour and this monument presents an opportunity to permanently mark the centenary of the end of the Great War in a fitting and respectful manner.

“It is important to bring together a definitive list of those fallen and having one single memorial will create a focus for families and visitors that will allow them to reflect upon and commemorate their lives.

“We are proud to have worked with Nottinghamshire County Council and the seven district councils on this project.”

The memorial is being constructed on the Victoria Embankment next to the memorial built between 1923 and 1927 on land bequeathed in perpetuity by Jesse Boot.

It has been funded principally by Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, along with the seven district councils and generous corporate and private donations.

The service on the Victoria Embankment will commence at 10.00am with the arrival of the HRH Duke of Kent and invited guests.

This will be followed by the service and dedication, the Act of Remembrance, the Last Post, HRH Duke of Kent laying the first wreath, the Act of Commitment and the National Anthem.

HRH Duke of Kent will then inspect the memorial and meet the families present before proceedings come to an end at 11.30am.

Among the regiments taking part in the service will be members of the Queen’s Colour Squadron RAF, members of the 4th Battalion Mercian Regiment, including regimental mascot Private Derby and members of HMS Sherwood.

Former and current officers from Nottinghamshire Police and Royal British Legion standard bearers will also be in attendance.

The research uncovered some fascinating facts about Nottinghamshire’s Great War dead:

• About 2,300 died at the Battle of the Somme (400 died on the first day)

• 1,480 died at the Battle of Passchendaele

• More than 12,800 of those named served in the army, with 373 from the Royal Navy and 99 airmen

• In the last 100 days of the Great War, Nottinghamshire fatalities totalled 1,300

• There were 87 fatalities under the age of 18

• 460 fatalities from when the war ended to August 1921

Nottinghamshire’s roll of honour to the Great War dead can be viewed here: https://secure.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/rollofhonour