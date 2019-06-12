How to sleep in hot weather - here are some tips to help you sleep on holiday
Holidays are great, but an unfamiliar bed, a change in climate and travelling to different time zones can all wreak havoc on your sleep routine.
Here are some tips from The Sleep Council to help you get a restful night's sleep while you're away.
1. Drink plenty of water
To banish jet lag be sure to drink plenty of water and once on the plane, set your watch to local time at your destination.
2. Stick to a regular meal schedule
Eat according to normal mealtimes once you arrive at your destination
3. Eat balanced meals before you fly
The day before you fly, make sure you eat three balanced meals, which will help set your body clock
4. Spend time outdoors
Daylight can help reset your internal clock, so an early morning walk and as much time spent outdoors as possible can be useful strategies.
