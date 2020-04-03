How to claim Child Benefit for newborn babies during lockdown

New parents will still be able to claim Child Benefit despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Parents are unable to register their newborns as offices are closed for now but they won’t miss out on benefit.

First-time parents will need to fill in a Child Benefit Claim form CH2 found online and send it to the Child Benefit Office. If they haven’t registered the birth because of Covid-19, they should add a note.

If they already claim Child Benefit, they can complete the form or add their newborn’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100. They will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.

Child Benefit claims can be backdated by up to three months.

This announcement is timely as child benefit payments increased on April 6 to a weekly rate of £21.05 for the first child and £13.95 for each additional child. Child Benefit is paid into your bank account, usually every four weeks.

Only one person can claim Child Benefit for a child. For couples with one partner not working or paying National Insurance contributions, making the claim in their name will help protect their State Pension.