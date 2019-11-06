Home builder is teaming up with Hallam FM for Mission Christmas

Barlborough-based home builder Harron Homes has again teamed up with Sheffield radio station Hallam FM for its Mission Christmas appeal.

Mission Christmas marks the partnership between Hallam FM and Cash for Kids, a locally-based charity that raises funds for distressed and disabled children across South Yorkshire, Chesterfield and Bassetlaw.

Each November, Hallam FM encourages people from across the community to donate new, unwrapped gifts for distributing to the thousands of children who are at risk of waking up on Christmas Day to find that they have no presents at all.

Harron is backing the campaign for the third year in a row and is calling upon staff members, as well existing residents and potential buyers at its new homes developments in the region, to hand additional gifts at its network of designated drop-off points from Monday, November 11.

These include the main drop-off point at its Rosendale Gardens development in Wickersley and its head office in Barlborough.