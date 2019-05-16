Here are the areas of Bassetlaw with the highest levels of child poverty

Across the borough of Bassetlaw, 27.7 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration.

These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Bassetlaw:

1. East Retford West 314 children are living in poverty, or 16.1% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 557 kids and 28.7%

2. Sutton 52 children are living in poverty, or 11.4% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 109 kids and 23.8%.

3. Tuxford and Trent 80 children are living in poverty, or 12.2% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 159 kids and 24.1%.

4. East Retford North 166 children are living in poverty, or 12.7% before housing costs. With housing costs included, the number rises to 334 kids and 25.7%.

