Heavy rain to batter East Midlands as Met Office issues yellow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across the region today (October 6).

Forecasters say heavy and persistent rain will start at 8am and continue throughout the day.

It comes as Hurricane Lorenzo sweeps the UK, bringing the wet and windy weather from the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.

Within the warning area, many parts will see 15-30 mm of rain with the potential for as much as 40-50 mm in places, much of this falling in a six hour period.

Forecasters say heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places.

Residents should expect travel disruption, interruption to power supplies and flooding of a few homes and businesses.

What to expect from a yellow weather warning for rain

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads