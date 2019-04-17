Harthill Workbench project is celebrating first anniversary

Harthill Workbench, a 'men in sheds' project which is open to everyone, celebrates its first anniversary in this month and is celebrating with an open day this weekend.

It is also a double celebration as the group has recently been awarded a grant of more than £2,000 from the Loscar Wind Farm Community Fund, administered by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

The grant has been used to purchase new machinery and to build an extension to the existing shed.

The group was founded in 2015 by a small band of people with a love of woodworking who wanted to create a space for people to meet, socialise, and improve, maintain and share woodworking skills in a supportive and friendly environment.

It took three years to raise the funds to buy, construct and equip the shed and it finally opened for business in April 2018.

The group now has more than members, of whom 40 per cent are women, and many other casual users.

The open day is open to everyone and will feature examples of work produced, live demonstrations, 'try it yourself' sessions and sales of hand-crafted products.

New members who join on the day can do so at a discounted subscription of £30 for a year.

The open day will be also be attended by representatives of SYCF and by Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd (RES) who provide the funding for the Loscar Community Fund scheme.

The grant scheme is open to community organisations in Harthill, Thorpe Salvin, Wales and Kiveton Park and there will be an opportunity for potential applicants to talk to the funders about any upcoming projects they may have.

Both RES and SYCF would also love to meet groups who have had projects funded in the past.

Chris Lambley, chairman of Harthill Workbench, said, “We are delighted to be celebrating our first anniversary and hope that people will come along, see our beautiful shed, what we do in

it and maybe try woodworking for themselves.

"We welcome everyone from absolute beginners to skilled craftsmen.

"We are especially pleased that the funders are visiting our project as community grants are vital if small organisations such as ourselves and many others are to continue and flourish.

It will be a pleasure to be able to thank RES and SYCF personally.”

The open day is from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 27 at The Shed, located in the grounds of Harthill Leisure Centre.

For more details, contact Dave Tingle, group secretary on 07547 268417.

Find out more about grant funding from SYCF, visit the website.