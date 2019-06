A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from the Retford area.

Police are concerned for the safety of Kayleigh Hersey after she went missing on Monday.

Kayleigh is described as slim build, 4ft 9 tall with mousy brown, frizzy hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a white shirt and a navy blazer.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 814 of June 10.