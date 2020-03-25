German Shepherd Rescue Elite charity collars £20,000 towards dog rescue work

A dog rehoming charity, which has volunteers in Nottinghamshire, has been awarded £20,000 to help towards its work.

German Shepherd Rescue Elite received the handout from Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity.

Allison Clarke, from German Shepherd Rescue Elite, said: “The grant will benefit our charity by covering some of our vet bills and kennel fees for the animals we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome.

“The cost of offering the best care for the pets we take in can often add up so that’s where the grant will be a huge help to us and we are exceptionally thankful to the Support Adoption For Pets team.”

German Shepherd Elite was set up seven years ago and has 700 volunteers as far afield as Cornwall.

Laura Messenger, grant f unding coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to help such an important organisation that works tirelessly to care for and rehome pets in need. They are doing a remarkable job, and we’re delighted to be able to support them so that they are able to continue helping more pets in need.”

In 2006 Pets at Home founded the charity Support Adoption For Pets. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

Support Adoption For Pets donated more than £1.5 million last year through the grant programme.

To find out more about the charity or how you can support its valuable work, visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk.