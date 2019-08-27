Fundraising appeal to finish the restoration of Chesterfield Canal by 250th anniversary

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has launched a new appeal for funds to finish the restoration of the canal.

The Chesterfield Canal was completed in 1777 and the Trust is aiming to complete the last nine miles of restoration by 2027, to mark the 250th anniversary.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust last two appeals for funding raised a combined total of more than £100,000 and all the money donated goes directly towards to costs of restoring the canal.

In 1989, the 20 miles of canal from Worksop to Chesterfield were derelict and since then, 12 miles have been restored along with 37 locks, 11 major road bridges and two marinas.

The Trust is finalising plans for the restoration of the remaining section between Staveley and Kiveton Park.

Between 1996 and 2003 a new marina was built at Shireoaks and the restoration of six miles of canal, several bridges and 31 locks extended the head of navigation from Worksop to the Norwood Tunnel.

At the isolated western end, five miles and five locks from Chesterfield to Mill Green were made navigable between 1990 and 2002, Staveley Town Basin was opened in 2012, the new Staveley Town Lock was opened in 2016 and Hartington Harbour was first put into water in 2018. Much of this work was done by volunteers.

A new terminal basin is the centrepiece of the £350 million Chesterfield Waterside complex is currently under construction.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust has recently appointed a full-time Development Manager, George Rogers, who is working with partners, including the Canal and River Trust and Derbyshire County Council, to realise the Trust’s bold ambitions for 2027.

The Trust’s Restoration committee chair, Mark Potter, said: “These are very exciting times for the Chesterfield Canal.

"We hope that the public will respond generously to our new appeal, as they have in the past, so that we can realise our dream of the canal being fully restored by its 250th anniversary in 2027.”

There are many ways you can donate including a one off payment, a monthly payment, a certificated donation, which is for larger donations, which will be acknowledged by a formal certificate, there are four levels which are Silver (£100), Gold (£500), Platinum (£1,000) and Diamond (£5,000), there are an increasing numbers of supporters are leaving legacies in their wills, you can sponsor an item which could be major pieces of infrastructure such as lock gates, footbridges or lengths of towpath and the Trust is very happy to discuss opportunities with both public and private sector organisations.

Full details are available on the Trust’s website, www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk.