Funding for schemes to mark the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower to the United States

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Improvement Scheme will be sharing £350,000 of investment between 80 voluntary organisations, community groups, parish council and charities across the county, including 20 schemes in Bassetlaw worth £95,090.

The scheme is helping local communities to be more vibrant and sustainable by providing grants to local organisations.

To help mark next year’s 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower to the United States, successful projects include new gateway signs at Scrooby, where the leaders of the Pilgrims and many of their followers who set sail on that voyage originated from.

Other Mayflower Pilgrims themed projects include two new gateway signs at Scrooby - to help further celebrate its strong pilgrim links (£3,300) as well as £1,000 towards display panels at St Wilfrid’s Church in the village, St Peter and St Pauls Church, Sturton le Steeple, near Retford to buy information signs (£1,302) and North Notts Artisan and Tourist Information centre in Retford plan to create an interactive display, including commissioning a local artist to help celebrate the Mayflower 400 story (£3,525).

New gateway signs, building refurbishments and improvements to sports clubs are also included in a mix of capital funding awards which seek to make a difference in their local community.

Coun John Handley, committee vice-chairman, said, “This funding scheme is a great example of how Nottinghamshire County Council is helping local communities to help themselves.

“Successful bids include 11 new village gateway signs which will help give these communities even more of a sense of identity – and a chance to showcase their history.

“Many congratulations to those who have been successful and we look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming months.”

Council leader, Coun Kay Cutts said: “I’m delighted that this latest round of funding will help celebrate Nottinghamshire's little-known but incredibly important role in the creation of the modern day United States of America.

“A staggering 35 million people claim an ancestral lineage that runs back through 15 generations to the Pilgrims on board the Mayflower.

“Projects across the county, including those at Scrooby, Retford, The National Civil War Centre and Beauvale Abbey will really help bring this fascinating history to life.”

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) has a number of aims and objectives which include supporting local communities to make Nottinghamshire a great place to live, work, visit and relax, helping people to help themselves through encouraging volunteering and community involvement, encouraging the protection and development of the local environment and heritage and supporting Members in their roles as community leaders to respond to local ideas that bring community and economic benefit to the county.

Eligible organisations can apply for one-off capital grants up to a maximum of £50,000 in support of local projects that meet the LIS strategic aims.

The county council are able to provide free help and support for organisations to consider the implications of the funding decision, this support may include free advice on alternative sources of funding.

To find out more about this service email the Communities team at cvs.team@nottscc.gov.uk.