Ex-Gladiator Ace hosted Worksop's Party in the Park

A group of churches hosted a free Party In the Park at The Canch in Worksop.

The event included sports, a BBQ, prayer space, inflatables and an appearance from ex Gladiator Ace, portrayed by Warren Furman.

There was even a joust between Ace and a church Bishop.

Rachel Hanford said: "It was a brilliant atmosphere. The aim was for the local churches to serve their local community and to love Worksop."

Warren said: "This is what Church is about, it's about blessing families and blessing communities"