Doncaster Sheffield Airport issues update on Italy flights amid coronavirus fears

Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have issued an update on flights to Italy amid the entire country being in lockdown over coronavirus.

The airport’s flights to Naples are due to kick in with the summer schedule in May – the only Italian destination served by Doncaster Sheffield.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has flights to Naples.

The whole of Italy – 60 million people – is in lockdown until April 3 with schools, cinemas, football stadiums and swimming pools all closed, with people being told to stay at home with travel by public transport severely restricted.

Both British Airways and Ryanair have cancelled dozens of flights to Italy because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has seen more than 10,000 cases and 631 deaths.

However, Doncaster Sheffield Airport says that its flights to Naples are currently unaffected.

A spokesman said: “We haven’t been informed of any changes but would advise passengers check with their airline first for the most up to date information.”

Airline operator TUI has issued advice on its website advising passengers about booking holidays.

A statement said: “We know that the current situation regarding the coronavirus is concerning for everyone but we’d like to reassure you about taking a holiday with TUI.

“We will continue to operate as normal, take all of our customers on their holiday and make sure they have a brilliant time. If there is specific government advice to stop going to a particular destination you will get a full refund or the option to change your booking.

“All of our holidays are operating as normal and you can continue to enjoy your holiday as planned.

“However, should the Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice change to advise against travel to the country you are visiting or due to visit we will contact you to discuss your options, including an amendment or full refund.

“In the event we’re unable to operate your holiday as booked, we will contact you to discuss this.”

There have been 383 cases of coronavirus in the UK with six deaths.