Dog friendly cafe at Clumber Park will remain open after successful trial

Due to the success of a trial the dog friendly cafe at Clumber Park will remain open for the foreseeable future.

As part of Clumber Park Revitalised, in June 2018 a dog-friendly café at Clumber Park called 'Central Bark' was opened as a trial.

Dog owners make up a large proportion of visitor’s and before the opening of Central Bark, there wasn't a lot of space for them to sit and enjoy a sweet treat out of the elements.

However, that all changed with the opening of this new facility.

Offering refreshments, sweet treats and light bites and an environment for visitor’s dogs to relax along the way, the park has been absolutely overwhelmed with the positive feedback it has received since the facility launched in June.

One year on, Clumber Park is delighted that visitor numbers to Central Bark have been far higher than anticipated, with a continually warm and friendly atmosphere being maintained by a steady stream of visitors with some returning on an almost daily basis.

Feedback given to Central Bark staff has been almost unanimously positive.

The social media response has been fantastic too, with some great reviews being left across various platforms.

In addition Clumber Park has run a couple of dog shows, which have been well received, and a monthly dog walking group has also been set up with great success.

A spokesman from Clumber Park said: "Thank you to everyone who have supported the facility since it opened last year.

"We are continually looking to improve Central Bark.

"Visitors are able to give us feedback on Central Bark through comments cards, or by speaking to a member of staff.

"Alternatively, visitors can get in touch with any feedback online by emailing clumberparkrevitalised@nationaltrust.org.uk, and you can find out more about Clumber Park Revitalised here https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park/features/clumber-park-revitalised.