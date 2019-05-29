‘Dangerous’ Raccoon dogs on the loose in Bassetlaw ‘attack dog and goat’

Police have warned Bassetlaw residents to be vigilant after two ‘dangerous’ Raccoon dogs espcaped their enclosure- and ‘attacked a goat and a dog’.

They went missing from an enclosure in Big Lane, Clarborough at around 6am yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 28).

Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

The animals, which are described as being the same size of a medium to small-sized dog, are ‘potentially dangerous’ if approached as they are not domesticated.

Clarborough resident Betsy Greenhalgh posted a picture of the animal on social media to try and trace the owner after she claimed it tried to attack her mother’s goat.

“Does anybody know what this is?” she posted. “It attacked my mother-in-law’s goat at 4.30am this morning and was unable to be scared off by two men for an hour and a half.”

Nottinghamshire Police said that they had received a report of a dog being ‘attacked’ at around 6am on Tuesday in Little Lane.

The raccoon dog, also known as the mangut, tanuki or neoguri, is indigenous to East Asia.

Officers are advising anyone who sees the animals to report any sightings by calling 999.

