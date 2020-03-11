Coronavirus: These are all the places in England yet to report a case of COVID-19

Cases of coronavirus are spreading across the country – but there are plenty of places where the deadly disease has yet to hit.

There have been 382 cases in total – with three confirmed in South Yorkshire.

Plenty of places are yet to report a case of coronavirus. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

There have been two in Barnsley and one in Rotherham – but no confirmed cases in Sheffield or Doncaster so far.

Derbyshire has reported four cases with five in Nottinghamshire.

There are plenty of places across the country where the killer bug has yet to strike.

Here is a list of all the places in England by local authority where there have so far been no confirmed cases.

Bath and North East Somerset 

Bedford 

Bexley 

Blackburn with Darwen 

Blackpool 

Calderdale 

Central Bedfordshire 

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester 

Darlington 

Derby 

Doncaster 

Dorset 

East Riding of Yorkshire 

East Sussex 

Gateshead 

Halton 

Hartlepool 

Kirklees 

Knowsley 

Leicester 

Middlesbrough 

Newham 

Norfolk 

North East Lincolnshire 

North Lincolnshire 

North Yorkshire

Northumberland 

Plymouth 

Portsmouth 

Reading 

Redcar and Cleveland 

Rochdale 

Rutland 

Salford 

Sandwell 

Sefton 

Sheffield 

Solihull 

South Gloucestershire 

South Tyneside 

Southampton 

St. Helens 

Stockport 

Stockton-on-Tees 

Stoke-on-Trent 

Telford and Wrekin 

Thurrock 

Wakefield 

Walsall 

Warrington 

West Berkshire

Worcestershire