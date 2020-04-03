Cats Protection educate pet owners of the future during lockdown

Parents who are struggling to make home schooling fun for children are being given learning tools which are the cat's whiskers.

Education experts at Cats Protection have come to the rescue of lockdown families with feline-themed resource packs including quizzes, worksheets, creative writing exercises and recipes.

The learning tools cover the five welfare needs of cats: a place to live, behaviour, the right diet, good healthcare and space. They are designed to educate and entertain the cat owners of the future.

On completing the Moggy Modules, children can download and print a colour certificate.

To access the packs go to: https://education.cats.org.uk/moggy-modules-for-learning-at-home/