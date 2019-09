Firefighters from Worksop and Retford were called to a crash on the A1 near Barnby Moor this morning (Sunday, September 22).

The attended the scene on the southbound carriageway at around 9.45am where one car was on its roof in a field.

A1 at Barnby Moor

Firefighters gave first aid to one casualty who was out of the vehicle, not trapped.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Police also attended the incident.