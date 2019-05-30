Can you help Jack Russell Terrier Patch get the surgery he needs

The owner of a Jack Russell Terrier who is paralysed in his back legs is raising money so he can get much needed MRI and surgery.

Tani Moll, who lives in Clowne, first picked up Patch when he was an eight-week-old puppy and she describe him as always being healthy and loving life until a couple of months ago

She said: "Suddenly he refused to jump up the stairs or even move.

"I took him to the vets and they suspected a pulled muscle in his lower back as his muscles were stiff/inflamed. We were sent home with pain killers.

"Sadly the following days his condition started to deteriorate and he stopped walking on his left back leg."

Patch had some x-rays done of his lower back but the vets couldn’t see anything suspicious. Tani said the vets said could be a slipped disc but they couldn't tell with just x-rays.

Tani said: "He was put on laser therapy twice a week and we continued with pain killers. Slowly he was able to walk again and the pain in his back stopped."

Then another three weeks later he started to have the same problems again.

e suddenly stopped jumping the stairs, on the second day he refused to move completely and on the third day both of his back legs were paralysed.

Tani said: "I immediately took him to the vets but they said there’s nothing else to do for him other than an MRI and possible surgery.

"I went to another two vets for second opinions but they all suggested the same.

"All three suspected a slipped disc pressing on his spinal chord but nobody could say anything for certain.

"They said that the MRI is the only option of finding out what’s going on with his spine.

"An estimated cost for the MRI and surgery was from £4,000 to £6,000.

"After spending all my money and savings on treatment when his back problem first occurred on x-rays, medication, laser therapy and consultations I don’t have the funds to pay the full amount.

"This fundraiser is to raise enough money to have the MRI done so hopefully we can get some answers."

Tani says Patch is currently not doing very well and is contact with a specialist clinic in Manchester that wants to book him for an MRI which they have offered to do for £1,300.

Tani said: "I know I’m just one of thousands of fundraisers but I’m trying to save my best friend. The main goal of this fundraiser is to raise £1300 for an MRI.

"He’s one of the most intelligent and most caring dogs I’ve ever met. He loves everyone and everything and a lot of treats.

"An MRI scan and possible surgery is his only option of getting well again."

"This is my last option before having to let him go. I am grateful for any donation as little as a few pounds."

If you would like to help Tani and Patch you can make a donation by clicking here.