Builders in Maltby transformed into superheroes to raise money for children’s charity Cash for Kids

Organised by Wates Construction, the contractor currently building the Rother Living Northgate housing development in Maltby, the event featured a range of fun games including air hockey, table tennis, hammer strike and sponge-throwing stocks.

Families and friends turned out in force to join in and contribute to Cash for Kids, a network of 22 local charities across the UK, established by Bauer Radio and sponsored in Rotherham by Hallam FM.

David Wingfield, Business Unit Director of Wates Construction in Yorkshire and the North East said: “At Wates, we are unrelenting in our commitment to use our presence in places like Maltby as a force for good. This event was an ideal opportunity to support an invaluable charity that provides much needed funding for disadvantaged children.

“I was delighted to see so many people turn out to join in the fun. I’d like to thank the whole team and our partners for their hard work in bringing the event together, they are all real life super heroes in my eyes.”

Tom Bell, ​Rotherham Council Assistant Director for Housing, said: “Northgate is one of a number of exciting new home developments across the borough. As a local authority we are committed to providing a range of new-home options from outright ownership, shared ownership and affordable rental opportunities.”

Gary Rogers, New Homes Manager at William H Brown, added: “We really enjoyed lending a hand at Wates Construction’s charity event, raising essential money for Cash for Kids. Northgate is set to become Maltby’s newest community, set in the heart of the town and we were thrilled to get into the community spirit by supporting this event.”

Rother Living’s Northgate development forms part of a collaboration between Wates and Rotherham Council to bring more than 200 new homes to Rotherham following a £29m investment by the Council.

Building work began in 2017 and completion is due in 2020, with new homes also being built in Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.

Someone dressed as Spiderman other Buy a Photo

Builder dressed as Spiderman other Buy a Photo

Pedaling hard to make a smoothie other Buy a Photo

Families were invited to the event other Buy a Photo

View more