Bircotes man charged with Retford car key burglary

A man from Bircotes is due to appear in court following a car key burglary.

Robert Brammer, 49, of Suffolk Grove, Bircotes, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow ( November 6) charged with burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, two offences of fraud by false representation and failing to provide a sample Class A drug test.

It follows a break-in at a property in Main Street, Hayton, Retford, at 4.30am on Octobe 28 where car keys were taken from a handbag and an Audi TT was taken from outside.