Bassetlaw splash pool closed due to safety concern

A popular Bassetlaw splash pool has been closed until further notice.

Bassetlaw District Council have closed King’s Park splash pool, in Retford, to the public after an ‘adverse reading’ was taken from one of the facility’s water samples.

The splash pool at King's Park.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Regrettably this means that we will have to close the facility while we carry out a deep cleanse of the spray heads and water system.

“We understand that this will be disappointing for some people, but we will always put the safety of residents first.

“As part of the operation of the splash pool we test the water on a weekly basis so that if any issues are identified we can take appropriate action.”

