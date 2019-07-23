Bassetlaw MP named 'antisemitism adviser' in one of Theresa May's final acts as Prime Minister

MP John Mann has been appointed as the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism in one of Theresa May’s final acts.

Theresa May made the announcement before Boris Johnson was confirmed as the new Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson achieved a landslide victory with 92,153 votes while Mr Hunt only got 46,656 votes.

Mr Mann's new role will see him offering advice to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) on how to tackle anti-Jewish racism.

Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, said: “I thank the Prime Minister for this appointment and I welcome the opportunity to be a point of contact for the Jewish community.

"There is an important job to be done and I will continue to lead the fight against anti-Jewish racism in the UK and beyond.

"I look forward to starting discussions with the Jewish community in the coming months.”