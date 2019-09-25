Bassetlaw Hospital stars honoured at awards ceremony

Hospital workers from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals celebrated the hard work and dedication of colleagues, as the Trust hosted its annual Star Awards ceremony.

Taking place at the Doncaster Dome for the first time, 400 local doctors, nurses and other health professionals came together to celebrate the collective achievements of the organisation and praise individual and team contributions towards patient care and treatment.

This year, the Trust saw a record-number of award submissions completed, as hundreds of worthy candidates were considered for the shortlist.

As such, it was tougher than ever for the judging panel, made up of colleagues from across a range of specialities, to settle on just three nominees per category.

As in previous years, the ceremony was hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration, who presented eleven separate accolades to the exceptional teams and amazing individuals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) who go above and beyond, every single day, to ensure that patients receive the highest quality care.

With prizes for Unsung Heroes, Volunteers and Leaders, a diverse range of achievements from different areas were recognised over the course of the evening.

The winners on the night were Leader of the Year, Debi Oxley, Teaching Hospital Award, Alex Smith, Patient Champion Award, Mr Dinesh Chadha, Unsung Hero of the Year, Jill Levin, Rising Star Award, Rebecca Burns, Volunteer of the Year, Verna Nosworthy, Quality Improvement Award, Antenatal Clinic, Collaboration Award, Developing a Foundation School for health (Partnership with Hall Cross Academy), Team of the Year (Medical and Clinical), DSA Interventional Radiology, Team of the Year (Support Staff), Communications and Engagement, Star of the Year, Matty Lovell-Davies and Chair Award, Antenatal Clinic.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Trust Chair, said: “When it comes to the Star Awards, I am always impressed by the achievements of our colleagues.

"Every year I leave the ceremony extremely proud, having heard stories of how colleagues have gone that extra mile for the sake of our patients.

"I know our colleagues work tirelessly every day to put the patient at the heart of our care, but this annual ‘thank you’ event is the perfect opportunity to show that these contributions are truly valued.

“Although we have to pick winners for each prize, I just want to express my gratitude to all those who were nominated and to those who did the nominating.

"You are all great representatives for DBTH and you have done us proud again. Well done everyone!

"And start saving up your inspiring stories to tell for another great Star Awards this time next year.”