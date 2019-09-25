As part of a Worksop church's 150th birthday celebrations they are welcoming back an international speaker and author

A Worksop is welcoming back an international speaker, broadcaster on Radio 4 and author as part of it's 150th birthday celebrations.

Dr Elaine Storkey is returning to St John’s Church in Gateford Road, Worksop, on Saturday, September 28, at 7pm.

She will be talking particularly about her latest book, “Scars Across Humanity”- Understanding and Overcoming Violence against Women.

Elaine, along with her husband Alan, are former members of the church. They lived in Carlton Road in the seventies and early eighties while Alan taught at Worksop College and Elaine was a part time Open University tutor and lecturer at North Notts College.

Their three boys attended Sir Edmund Hillary School.

Elaine is now a prominent international speaker, broadcaster, a well known voice on Radio 4’s Thought for the Day, journalist and writer.

She will also be speaking at the 10.30am Morning Service on Sunday, September 29.

The church's birthday celebrations kicked off earlier this year with a birthday party with the Gospel Choir and Steel Band and a celebration service with visitors and former clergy.