Antiques expert who has appeared on BBC's Bargain Hunt to host auction in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Antiques expert, Charles Hanson, who has appeared on BBC's Bargain Hunt, is set to host a charity auction in Bawtry in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

The event has been arranged by former teacher, Iain Hill, who relocated from Leeds to Bawtry 2015 following problems with his mental health.

Iain said: "These left me unable to continue my work as a Science teacher and my family brought me to Bawtry to be close to them. Bawtry almost certainly saved my life and I wanted to do what I could to pay it back."

Iain first contacted Charles last year along with a number of other experts from Bargain Hunt, to see if any of them would be interested in a building in Bawtry that he felt would make a wonderful antiques centre.

Iain said: "A few of them replied, mostly to say no as I fully expected, but when Charles replied he suggested that we hold a valuation event in Bawtry.

"I organised the day, including a raffle, but sadly due to being held up by a traffic accident Charles was not able to make it.

"His colleague, Vanessa Savage, did make it though so the day was not a complete washout."

This event raised more than £500 which was split between the venue, St Nicholas Church, Doncaster, Mind mental health services and a boy from Bawtry who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and needed some specialist equipment.

Iain said: "Charles phoned me afterwards to apologise and asked me if I would be willing to organise valuation events in the local area that Vanessa could attend.

"I accepted because it was not too demanding on my time or too stressful. I chatted with him about my health issues and he was still happy to allow me to organise and book events.

"Initially we were coupling the free valuations with a collection for Cancer Research UK, but I wanted to do something bigger.

"I asked Charles if he would do an auction in aid of a charity and he said that he would be happy to support it and provide his time.

"We decided to fundraise in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice as it is a wonderful, local cause and you may or may not be aware that Charles has sadly lost a child of his own in the past."

The auction will be on Friday, November 1, and will be held at Bawtry Hall in Bawtry.

The evening will begin with a welcome drink and a live string quartet as people arrive, followed by a three course meal prepared by the Crown Hotel.

The auction will then be held and there will be live music from The Leptons. Tickets are priced at £65 each or £600 for a table of 10.

Iain said: "We have some wonderful auction lots to sell off including a box for up to 24 people at Doncaster Racecourse, a top worn by Liz McDonald on set in Coronation Street, with certification, an original and unpublished poem written specially for the event by the Bard of Yorkshire, Ian McMillan, an original artwork by Barnsley artist Laura Schofield, the time and advice of a personal stylist for an individual or group, a helicopter flight, a ride in a Lamborghini and an C18th pearlware bowl."