Another person arrested after several people were injured after car crashed into them in Worksop

Nottinghamshire police officers have made a further arrest after three people were injured after a car crashed into them.

The crash happened at the junction of Carlton Road and Keswick Road, Worksop, at around 11pm on Saturday, July 27.

Those injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

One man remains in a critical condition in hospital following this incident.

A 22-year-old man handed himself in yesterday (Thursday, August 1) and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has subsequently been released on conditional bail.

It follows the arrests of two other men, aged 45 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were subsequently released on bail.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact us.

The police would particularly like to thank and hear from a good Samaritan, captured on CCTV, who came to the aid of those injured.

Appealing directly to this woman, Detective Inspector Stuart Temple, said: "I would like to thank you for coming to the aid of people who were injured. I would also like to speak to you as I believe you may have information which could really help us with our investigation."

If you are this woman or if you have any information that could help us with police enquiries into this incident please call us on 101, quoting incident number 967 of 27 July 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

