Activity centre in Worksop will help prepare you for a zombie apocalypse

An activity centre near Worksop is offering a unique experience with the chance to train for a zombie apocalypse.

An activity centre near Worksop is offering a unique experience with the chance to train for a zombie apocalypse.

Fans of The Walking Dead can put nine seasons of viewing to the test with an experience that teaches the skills needed to survive a bleak, zombie-infested future.

The chances of a zombie apocalypse are highly unlikely (to most), but The Tournament Ground - formerly known as Blyth Activity Centre - in Whitewater Lane, Bassetlaw, is offering training sessions nonetheless.

A great idea for a stag do, or an opportunity for family and friends aged 12-and-over to have some friendly competition, the two-hour package focuses on training to tackle zombies with different weapons.

Those taking part will receive initial training on how to use crossbows, throwing axes and air rifles before being able to compete with fellow trainees to see who the ultimate zombie warrior is.

A spokesman for The Tournament Ground said: "Our zombie experience is a really fun way to have a taster for how to throw an axe (and for it to stick in to the target), how to shoot an air rifle with on-point precision and how to use a crossbow safely and hit those bullseye’s.

"All three activities are fully instructed with one of our fun and friendly instructors – we like to keep the same instructor with the group for the full two hours so that we can get to know the group and the banter can really flow.

"It is a huge hit with groups of friends as we run a competition with each element. Even those who claim that they are not competitive find themselves getting stuck in and striving to win."

The sessions run for two hours and pricing starts at £25.00 per person, with discounts available for large groups.

Slots run from 10am to 5pm Wednesday through to Sunday.

As well as zombie apocalypse training, other things on offer at The Tournament Ground include bushcraft, tractor driving, and farmer olympics activities that include a tug of war, tractor pull and tyre relay.