A Worksop teenager has helped raise more than £1,000 for mental health charity, MIND

A Worksop teenager who has battled with her own mental health has helped raise £1,400 for the mental health charity, MIND, at a fundraising event.

Maddie Bartrop, 19, organised a race night for the charity as well as auctioning off the shirt of a Sheffield Wednesday footballer and having a raffle.

Maddie's mum, Jeanette Bartrop, said: "Maddie has suffered for the last five years with her mental health. Outwardly Maddie always seemed to everyone a very confident outgoing girl having danced competitively from the age of three till she was 17-years-old.

"But what many people didn’t realise was that she was suffering terribly with anxiety and depression.

"To begin with as a family we didn’t talk about it outside the immediate family but as we researched and learned more about mental health and her struggle we realised it was not a taboo subject or something to be embarrassed about and so many of her peers were also struggling.

"We then opened up to her wider family and friends and everyone is so supportive of Maddie.

"Maddie has been through many different types of therapy through child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) but the most effective for her was Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

"This isn’t available straight away for everyone however the doctor thought this could finally be the treatment she needed and it has really helped.

"Since turning 18 Maddie has had to leave CAMHS, moving to adult mental health services. This has meant starting all over again with new therapists and rebuilding that trust however Maddie is in a much better place now.

"She wanted to do something to give back to the community as a thank you and in her words 'to try and make sure people get the support she received and no one has to face mental illness alone'.

"The race night was originally going to be a sky dive with her dad but she spared him as he’s scared of heights.

"Approximately 75 people came to support her on the night which created a brilliant atmosphere for which she was so grateful for. We are so very proud of her."

Maddie, who is currently studying Criminology at Leeds University, invited representatives from MIND to the Cricket Club in Worksop to present them with a cheque for the money her event raised.

Jeanette added: "All the guys at MIND were lovely to Maddie and apparently it was the second biggest single donation Notts MIND has ever received which she was extremely pleased about."