'A wonderful afternoon' of singing and music for people living with dementia in Worksop - IN PICTURES

Jean Roberts said: "It was a wonderful, happy afternoon with a much better response than I ever dreamt of.

"There were 60 people affected by dementia in one way or another including carers and relatives.

"There were representatives from nearly all the Care homes in Worksop plus others."

The pair leading the singing were Denise and Roger Marsden known locally as Nostalgia.

Jean added: "Everyone joined in the singing.

"And this event could not have taken place without the many willing volunteers."

The next session will be on Wednesday, October 2, at 2.15pm.

